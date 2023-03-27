Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 369,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Self Storage by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global Self Storage by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.11. 50,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,044. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

About Global Self Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.58%.

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

