Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives $16.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Getlink alerts:

Getlink Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $16.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Getlink has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.