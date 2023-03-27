Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,113,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,304,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 566,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

