General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lessened by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.7% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,013,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,074,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,681,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.