GameStop (NYSE:GME) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GME stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GameStop has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of -0.19.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GameStop by 411.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

