Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.03

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 54793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $882.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 191,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,223,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.