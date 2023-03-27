Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

TSE FVI opened at C$4.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

