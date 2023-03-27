Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.14. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

