Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,642.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 718,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

