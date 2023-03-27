Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Fluent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 68,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

