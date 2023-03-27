Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.54.

Five Below stock opened at $200.01 on Friday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day moving average is $171.44.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,638,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $99,794,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $76,163,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

