First United Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $311.40 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average of $284.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

