First United Bank & Trust Has $3.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEFA opened at $64.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

