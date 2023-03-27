First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 690,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.01.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.