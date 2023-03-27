First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 690,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.01.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

