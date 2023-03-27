First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.74. 230,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,227. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.