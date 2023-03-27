First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,724 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,328. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

