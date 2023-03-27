First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $802.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.92. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.