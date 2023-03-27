Financial Review: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) & Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.33 billion 2.82 $333.90 million $4.76 9.85 Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 4.74 $438.65 million $4.32 21.90

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 115.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 25.09% 17.02% 10.87% Lamar Advertising 21.58% 35.56% 6.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PotlatchDeltic and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 2 3 1 2.83 Lamar Advertising 0 3 1 0 2.25

PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus target price of $55.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $116.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats PotlatchDeltic on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic



PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment is involved in marketing and selling land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

About Lamar Advertising



Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

