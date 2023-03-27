Filecoin Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.68 or 0.00020314 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $137.00 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 409,930,616 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

