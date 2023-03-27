Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 367,600 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $50.43. 2,509,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

