Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.05–$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Express also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.80–$0.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Express has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.02.
A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Express by 13,293.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
