Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,987.50 ($36.69).

EXPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($39.91) to GBX 2,900 ($35.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Experian Stock Up 0.8 %

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,618 ($32.15) on Monday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,242 ($27.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,160 ($38.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,020.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,875.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,821.13.

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,116.28%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

