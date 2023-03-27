Evmos (EVMOS) Trading 11.6% Higher This Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $98.92 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

