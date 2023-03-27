Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Up 789.0% in March

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 789.0% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Euro Manganese Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUMNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 49,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,080. Euro Manganese has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Get Euro Manganese alerts:

About Euro Manganese

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.