Euler Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.56 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Euler has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $31.56 million and $2.25 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00013569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

