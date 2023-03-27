Euler (EUL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.56 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00013923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market cap of $31.56 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

