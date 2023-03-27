ETHPoW (ETHW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.30 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $362.47 million and $4.30 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00012070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.36586665 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,384,372.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.