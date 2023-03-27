Ethereum Price Hits $1,765.78 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,765.78 or 0.06332246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion and approximately $7.09 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00060763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017724 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

