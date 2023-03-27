Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $114.75 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $114.75 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.12 or 0.00072190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,876.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00331556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00568857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00444271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003580 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008834 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,107,272 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

