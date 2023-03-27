Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE ENSV opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 129.92%.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

