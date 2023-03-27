Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:EDN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

