Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $334.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

