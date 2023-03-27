Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.0% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $54,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,420. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

