Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Steve Good Buys 20,000 Shares

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) insider Steve Good purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £22,600 ($27,753.90).

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.38) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.18. The company has a market capitalization of £655.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,247.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. Elementis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.10 ($1.60).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.77) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elementis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

