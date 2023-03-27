EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 4.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.19. 269,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,498,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

EHang Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its stake in shares of EHang by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 146,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EHang by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EHang by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

