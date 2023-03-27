Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Edify Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAC. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,378,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 50,964 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 78,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,793 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

