Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 94.0% in March

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at $3,054,660,000,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.15. 4,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

About Eagle Point Income

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

