e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.42.

NYSE ELF opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,195 shares of company stock worth $20,604,238 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

