Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

DMPZF stock opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.28. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$3.55.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

