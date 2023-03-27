Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $66.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.08.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Dominion Energy Price Performance
Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.
Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
Further Reading
