Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $66.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

