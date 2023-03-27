DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Down 3.7%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 162,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 700,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

DocGo Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $845.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DocGo by 352.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 1,138,087 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 257.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 608,096 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

