Direct Digital’s (DRCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ DRCT opened at $3.51 on Friday. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direct Digital by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Direct Digital by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

