Direct Digital’s (DRCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Direct Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ DRCT opened at $3.51 on Friday. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direct Digital (DRCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.