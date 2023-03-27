DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Down 3%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $134.20 and last traded at $134.22. Approximately 372,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,340,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.42.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

