DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

DRH traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. 1,149,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,738,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,138,000 after buying an additional 147,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 55,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 563,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 204,604 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

