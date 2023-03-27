DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.
DRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.
DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 1.8 %
DRH traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. 1,149,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.