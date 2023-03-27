Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of FANG opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.21.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

