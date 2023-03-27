DFI.Money (YFII) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.07 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for about $1,104.69 or 0.03960287 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $42.64 million and $8.07 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a **fork** of [yearn.finance (YFI)](https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/yfi/overview), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 [(YIP-8)](https://gov.yearn.finance/t/proposal-8-halving-yfi-weekly-supply-the-same-as-bitcoin/263) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve wasThe **YFII token** is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money’s aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers’ funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

