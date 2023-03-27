DeversiFi Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $62.64 million and approximately $23,622.44 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

