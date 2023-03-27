Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €97.00 ($104.30) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of PAH3 stock traded down €1.18 ($1.27) on Monday, hitting €50.82 ($54.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €49.79 ($53.54) and a fifty-two week high of €90.14 ($96.92). The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.05 and its 200-day moving average is €57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

