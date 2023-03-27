Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.09 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,848. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.