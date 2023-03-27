Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 3.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG traded up $10.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $714.04. 66,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $723.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.55. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $772.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

